Report: Chip Kelly had frosty phone call with Jed York after firing reports leaked

To put it bluntly, the San Francisco 49ers remain a disaster of an organization.

49ers coach Chip Kelly learned of his likely firing Saturday through media reports, and a subsequent phone call to owner Jed York was reportedly a rather chilly affair.

Chip Kelly called 49ers owner Jed York last night after reports broke of his impending firing. It was not a warm and fuzzy conversation. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 1, 2017

That’s a very bad look for San Francisco. Now Kelly essentially has to go coach a football game knowing that he’s going to lose his job within 24 hours, and someone in the franchise he works for leaked it to the media before bothering to tell him. No wonder the franchise is planning major changes from top to bottom.