Report: Cowboys could get second-round pick for Tony Romo

The Dallas Cowboys are in a tough situation, but a good one.

The Cowboys have two excellent quarterbacks on their roster: Tony Romo and Dak Prescott. They will be keeping Prescott, who earned the starting job with a stellar rookie season. They are likely to trade Romo despite owner Jerry Jones’ fierce loyalty to the veteran QB.

At least if the Cowboys do trade Romo, they will be getting something significant in return.

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported Friday that the consensus is people around the league believe the Cowboys will be able to get a third-round pick for Romo that could escalate to a second depending on performance bonuses. He also says the Chiefs and Texans are mentioned as potential fits for a trade.

Romo, 36, has only played in 5 games the past two seasons because of injuries. He missed most of the 2016 season after undergoing back surgery.

When Romo did play in 2015, he showed what makes him a valuable QB as the Cowboys went 3-1 in games he started. Even though he comes with injury concerns, when healthy, Romo is better than most QBs in the league and therefore worth a trade risk.

