Report: Ezekiel Elliott decision could come next week

The Dallas Cowboys — and many others — are waiting to hear from the NFL about the status of Ezekiel Elliott. Talk has persisted all season about whether or not Elliott will be punished for being involved in domestic violence allegations last year. But so far, there has been no word from the league.

During NBC’s telecast of the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, NBC’s Michele Tafoya reported that a decision about Elliott’s punishment could come as early as next week.

Additionally, NBC mentioned that there has been talk that Elliott could be suspended for two games if he is punished by the league.

Elliott would still have the ability to appeal any suspension from the NFL, and we have to imagine he would do so considering he was never criminally charged.