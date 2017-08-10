Report: Ezekiel Elliott expected to be suspended by NFL

Ezekiel Elliott is expected to be suspended by the NFL, according to a report.

The NFL has been investigating domestic violence allegations against the Dallas Cowboys running back since last year. The league has taken its time handling the situation, knowing full well how much is at stake, especially in light of criticism they’ve received for their handling of the Ray Rice and Greg Hardy domestic violence matters.

On Thursday night, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said the prevailing view around the NFL is that Elliott will end up with a suspension. One source told PFT that a suspension was “definite.”

It remains to be seen when the league will actually announce its news on Elliott, but some reports have suggested the news could come on Friday. Either way, the expectation now is that last year’s leading rusher will be suspended.

Earlier this week, former player-turned-media personality Cris Carter said that Elliott could be suspended four games similar to what happened with Tom Brady.

Elliott was never charged by police for the domestic violence allegations. However, he has been tied to other questionable off-field events, such as pulling down a woman’s top at a parade and allegedly assaulting a DJ.