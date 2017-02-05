Report: Falcons willing to make Matt Ryan highest-paid QB

Matt Ryan is still under contract with the Atlanta Falcons for two more seasons, but the team may want to lock him up for even longer.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says that Falcons owner Arthur Blank is willing to do what it takes to extend Ryan, including making him the highest-paid quarterback in the league.

#Falcons owner Arthur Blank knows the QB market. He's willing to do what it takes to re-up Matt Ryan, including make him the highest-paid QB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 5, 2017

Ryan signed a 6-year, $103.75 million deal prior to the 2013 season. He’s set to earn $15.75 million next season and $19.25 million in 2018, which is the final year of the deal.

Ryan won NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year this season after throwing for 4,944 yards and 38 touchdowns. He has led the Falcons to the Super Bowl and lived up to the expectations when he was drafted No. 1 overall in 2008. The Falcons are wise to lock him up for as long as they can.