Report: Hue Jackson not going to hire Art Briles

Hue Jackson is friendly with Art Briles and has had the former Baylor head coach visit the Cleveland Browns in a guest role, but that does not mean Jackson will be giving the coach a job with the team.

After the Browns lost offensive coach Pep Hamilton to Michigan and fired their offensive line coach this week, some speculated that Jackson might try to hire Briles. But ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi says that is not going to happen.

Per source: Disgraced former Baylor coach Art Briles is not a candidate to join Hue Jackson's #Browns coaching staff. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) January 11, 2017

The Browns already have had enough negative publicity just from going 1-15, so there really is no reason to pile on unnecessarily.

Briles, 61, parted ways with Baylor amid the school’s sexual assault scandal last year. He went 34-28 over five seasons at Houston before going 65-37 in eight seasons at Baylor. His most notable player was Heisman Trophy Robert Griffin III, who is Cleveland’s quarterback.

Although highly respected for what he accomplished on the field, Briles is still considered untouchable by many because of the scandal.