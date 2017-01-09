Report: Jaguars to hire Doug Marrone as head coach

The Jacksonville Jaguars may be the first team in search of a new coach to make a hire.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Jags are planning to hire Doug Marrone as their head coach.

Marrone, 52, served as the team’s interim head coach and went 1-1 in two games to close out the season after Gus Bradley was fired.

A former offensive lineman, Marrone had success as the head coach at Syracuse from 2009-2012, going 25-25 with two bowl wins. He got the Buffalo Bills job and went 15-17 in two seasons, including leading the Bills to their only winning season since 2004.

Marrone opted out of his contract as Bills head coach following the 2014 season and had been an assistant under Bradley in Jacksonville since then. This will be his second NFL head coaching job.