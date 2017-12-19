pixel 1
Report: Jeff Fisher pushing to get another NFL coaching job

December 19, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Jeff Fisher Rams

Jeff Fisher is still trying to keep the dream alive.

Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports Station 98.7 FM reported on Tuesday that the recently-fired Los Angeles Rams coach wants back in the NFL next year and could be eyeing jobs in Cleveland, Indianapolis, and Chicago if they open up.

Fisher, 59, went 4-9 last season in Los Angeles before getting canned. He holds a career head coaching record of 173-165 (.512) in 22 total seasons.

By now, the baggage that comes with Fisher — dated principles and relentless 7-9 jokes — is well known. But you gotta give him credit for his persistance, even if his primary motivation may or may not be to stick it to the Rams.

