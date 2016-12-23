Report: Jets feared Todd Bowles suffered heart attack, but he did not

The New York Jets initially feared that head coach Todd Bowles suffered a heart attack when he began experiencing chest pains on Friday, but it was later determined that the coach did not suffer one, according to a report.

Bowles, 53, did not travel with the Jets to New England for Saturday’s game against the Patriots, and it his availability to coach in the game is not currently known.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared some more information about Bowles’ status, saying that the second-year head coach had chest and back pains and could not keep medicine down. The Jets took him to the hospital at that point for further examination as they feared a heart attack. Thankfully it was determined Bowles did not suffer one.

Jets assistant head coach Mike Caldwell is currently set to serve as the team’s interim coach in Week 16. Bowles could travel to the game on Saturday to coach as long as he is cleared.