Report: Johnny Manziel ‘dead serious’ about making NFL comeback

Johnny Manziel has done very little in recent months to indicate he is anywhere close to returning to the NFL, but he is apparently not ready to give up on his football career.

According to a report from TMZ, sources close to Manziel say the former Cleveland Browns quarterback is “dead serious” about making an NFL comeback. Manziel has supposedly been trying to remain sober and making a serious effort to clean up his image, and he told TMZ he is back to working out six days a week.

“I’m doing very well,” Manziel said Tuesday while leaving a restaurant in Beverly Hills. “I’m working out, feeling good.”

Manziel is reportedly telling people he “means business” this time around after taking sobriety pledges in the past and not sticking to them.

For many reasons, talk of a Manziel NFL comeback is almost impossible to believe. The 24-year-old is less than two months removed from supposedly spending a ridiculous amount of money on birthday celebrations. There was also an incident back in November where he was accused of breaking someone’s nose, and that was just the latest in a long string of issues in Manziel’s personal life.

Even if Manziel is able to remain sober, he is a long way from football shape and looks like he has lost a significant amount of weight. Plus, it’s not as if he was a superstar even when he was playing for the Browns. It remains a long shot that we will ever see him in the NFL again.