Report: Kelvin Benjamin will not make Bills debut in Week 9

Newly acquired receiver Kelvin Benjamin will not be making his Buffalo Bills debut on Thursday night.

Reports say Benjamin will be inactive for the Bills’ Week 9 game against the New York Jets.

The Bills only acquired Benjamin on Tuesday from the Carolina Panthers, just beating the trade deadline. He would have had around only 48 hours to get acquainted with his new team and learn the offense well enough to be in the lineup for the game, so it always seemed like a stretch that he would be able to play for the 5-2 Bills.

Benjamin, 26, had 32 catches for 475 yards and two touchdowns for the Panthers this season prior to his trade. When he does crack the lineup, he’s expected to serve as the Bills’ primary wide receiver.