Report: Kirk Cousins wants no part of Washington

The Kirk Cousins situation remains one of the hottest of the NFL offseason.

Cousins was franchise-tagged by Washington for the second straight season and is set to make around $24 million in 2017. Washington says their exclusive franchise tag of Cousins means they will keep him this season, but they’re not exactly making efforts to sign him long-term.

Enter San Francisco.

The Niners have former Washington offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan as their head coach, and there has been chatter the past several weeks that San Francisco wants to deal for the QB.

On Wednesday, NFL Media’s Mike Silver said on NFL Network that he thinks Cousins wants no part of Washington and wants to be in San Francisco.

'I believe that Kirk Cousins wants no part of Washington right now and would like to be in San Francisco' –@MikeSilver — Marc Sessler (@MarcSesslerNFL) March 8, 2017

'I think Kirk Cousins will be the 49ers quarterback in 2018, almost certainly' … and says it could still happen in '17. – @MikeSilver — Marc Sessler (@MarcSesslerNFL) March 8, 2017

Silver also reported on Tuesday that he thinks Cousins is likely to end up with the Niners, either this season via trade or next season as a free agent.

San Francisco agreed to a deal with QB Brian Hoyer on Wednesday, but that does not rule out a trade for Cousins.