Report: Larry Fitzgerald will play next season

The Arizona Cardinals have some news that should make them happy.

ESPN’s Jim Trotter reported on Wednesday evening that he spoke with Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who says he will return for the 2017 NFL season.

There were questions about the wide receiver’s future after a report over the weekend said the Cardinals were unsure whether Fitzgerald and Carson Palmer would be back next season. Fitzgerald recently said he had made up his mind about next season but was not ready to tell the media.

Fitzgerald will turn 34 just before the start of next season but is still quite effective. He has posted consecutive 1,000-yard seasons for the Cardinals and has scored 15 touchdowns in the last two years.

Now Arizona awaits the status of Palmer, who recently threw cold water on some speculation that he was leaving Arizona.

Fitzgerald is entering the final season of his contract with the Cardinals.