Report: Michael Bennett berates, threatens reporter after loss

Michael Bennett had a rough day on Saturday with his Seahawks losing 36-20 to the Atlanta Falcons in the playoffs, and he apparently carried those frustrations into the locker room.

The Seattle defensive lineman “berated” and “threatened” a reporter after a question about the Seahawks’ pass rush, according to reporter Dan Wolken.

Michael Bennett's frustration carried into the SEA lockerroom where he berated, threatened a reporter after a question about the pass rush — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) January 15, 2017

The Falcons gained 422 total yards, with MVP candidate Matt Ryan throwing for 338 yards and three touchdowns. Seattle sacked him three times, but they couldn’t stop the NFL’s most productive offense.

On top of losing, Bennett was frustrated during the game and got into it with Atlanta’s offensive lineman.

Falcons OT Ryan Schraeder just kept saying "Touchdown" as Michael Bennett was barking at him after the TD and XP. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 14, 2017

Bennett was particularly upset after getting hurt early in the third quarter and was restrained by teammates.