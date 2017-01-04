Report: NFL to rule on Randy Gregory before playoff game

The Dallas Cowboys should hear back about the status of Randy Gregory before their first playoff game, according to a report.

The Fort Worth Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill reports the news on Gregory, saying the NFL’s decision on Gregory’s appeal will be made prior to Dallas’ divisional round playoff game on Jan. 15.

Gregory was in New York on Tuesday to appeal a missed drug test that occurred in November while he was serving his 14-game suspension this season. He is facing a year-long suspension for the latest failed test.

Gregory was cleared to return in Week 16 and played for Dallas, recording two tackles. He racked up seven tackles and his first career sack in Week 17.

Given his strong play after being cleared to play late this season, the Cowboys would love to have their 2015 second-round pick available for the postseason.