Report: NFLRA approves plan to make 21-24 full-time officials

Some forward-thinkers have long wondered why the NFL doesn’t have full-time referees. That apparently is about to change.

The MMQB’s Albert Breer reported on Wednesday that the NFLRA (National Football League Referees Association) has approved a plan to make 21-24 full-time officials. The full-time officials will come from the current pool of referees.

Per sources, the NFLRA has approved a plan to implement 21-24 full-time officials. The process of selecting them will begin immediately. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 9, 2017

Full-time officials will come from current roster of 124. Each of the 7 field positions will be represented. No more than 5 from any 1 spot. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 9, 2017

Breer also says that despite being full-time, the officials will have the opportunity to have other jobs.

Also, and this is important — Full-time officials will be able to have outside employment. It's just that this will be their full-time job. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 9, 2017

The thinking has always been that by being full-time, the referees could dedicate more time to their jobs as officials, thus resulting in a higher-quality on-field product. Fans will only hope that becomes the case.