Ad Unit
Wednesday, August 9, 2017

Report: NFLRA approves plan to make 21-24 full-time officials

August 9, 2017
by Larry Brown

Some forward-thinkers have long wondered why the NFL doesn’t have full-time referees. That apparently is about to change.

The MMQB’s Albert Breer reported on Wednesday that the NFLRA (National Football League Referees Association) has approved a plan to make 21-24 full-time officials. The full-time officials will come from the current pool of referees.

Breer also says that despite being full-time, the officials will have the opportunity to have other jobs.

The thinking has always been that by being full-time, the referees could dedicate more time to their jobs as officials, thus resulting in a higher-quality on-field product. Fans will only hope that becomes the case.

  • Tags:
Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus