Report: Patriots offered first-round pick for Brandin Cooks

Bill Belichick has long sung the praises of Brandin Cooks, and apparently that wasn’t him blowing smoke.

NOLA.com’s Josh Katzenstein reports that the New England Patriots offered the New Orleans Saints a first-round pick in a trade attempt for Cooks. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says in response that the Pats’ proposal involved a swap of picks.

The Saints are listening to trade offers for Cooks, but Katzenstein says the team is seeking a mid-first round pick in return.

The Titans and Eagles have been mentioned as potential landing spots for Cooks in a trade. Cooks’ agents also represent Marcus Mariota and Carson Wentz, who are the quarterbacks of the two aforementioned teams.

Cooks was the No. 20 overall pick by the Saints in 2014. He has caught 17 touchdown passes in the past two seasons and posted over 1,100 receiving yards in both years.

Cooks was frustrated with his role in New Orleans’ offense at times last season, but the Saints intend to keep him if no team meets their asking price.

The Patriots meanwhile appear to be attempting to improve their receivers group. They reportedly want Danny Amendola to take a pay cut, and they could lose Martellus Bennett in free agency. That helps explain their interest in Cooks. They also have been linked to Brandon Marshall.