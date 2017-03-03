Report: Reuben Foster sent home from combine

The NFL Combine was supposed to be an opportunity for Reuben Foster to showcase his talents. Instead, it may turn out to signify potential character issues.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Foster is being sent home from the combine after having a heated argument with a hospital worker.

Bama's Reuben Foster, a potential top-10 pick, is being sent home from combine for heated argument with a hospital worker, sources tell ESPN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 4, 2017

Reuben Foster was scheduled to do team interviews tonight and team tests Saturday; now scheduled to fly home to Tuscaloosa on Saturday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 4, 2017

The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday.

I'm told Reuben Foster incident happened yesterday. Teams are working to get more details. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 4, 2017

Even more negative information is trickling out about Foster.

I was told by one team that Foster did not have a great interview. Not a good chain of events here. — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) March 4, 2017

Foster was one of the stars on Alabama’s defense and played for the Tide for four seasons. He had 12 tackles and a sack in the national championship game and posted four double-digit tackle games during the season. He is regarded as one of the top defensive players in the draft and could go within the top five picks. There has been some buzz that he could go to the 49ers at No. 2 overall.

It’s unclear whether this incident will harm his draft stock, but it certainly will not bode well for his reputation.