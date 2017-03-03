Ad Unit
Friday, March 3, 2017

Report: Reuben Foster sent home from combine

March 3, 2017
by Larry Brown

Reuben Foster

The NFL Combine was supposed to be an opportunity for Reuben Foster to showcase his talents. Instead, it may turn out to signify potential character issues.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Foster is being sent home from the combine after having a heated argument with a hospital worker.

The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday.

Even more negative information is trickling out about Foster.

Foster was one of the stars on Alabama’s defense and played for the Tide for four seasons. He had 12 tackles and a sack in the national championship game and posted four double-digit tackle games during the season. He is regarded as one of the top defensive players in the draft and could go within the top five picks. There has been some buzz that he could go to the 49ers at No. 2 overall.

It’s unclear whether this incident will harm his draft stock, but it certainly will not bode well for his reputation.


