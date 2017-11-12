Report: Seahawks violated NFL concussion protocol with Russell Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks allowed Russell Wilson to return to Thursday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals just minutes after an official ordered him to undergo concussion testing, and in doing so the team reportedly violated the NFL’s concussion protocol.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Seahawks are expected to face disciplinary action from the league because they did not make an attempt to have Wilson evaluated by a team doctor or independent physician after referee Walt Anderson forced the quarterback to leave the field. The NFL and NFL Players Association will review the situation and interview members of the Seahawks organization to determine the appropriate penalty, which could include a fine of up to $150,000.

Anderson ordered Wilson to leave the field for testing in the third quarter, when Wilson took a helmet to the chin from Cardinals linebacker Karlos Dansby. Television cameras appeared to show Wilson telling doctors in the sideline medical tent that he was fine before he ran back onto the field. It seemed clear that NFL concussion protocol regulations — which include “at a minimum” having a team doctor ask the player a series of questions and check for symptoms — were not followed. Wilson was on the sideline for just one play.

The Seahawks are no strangers to violating league rules, and they have been penalized for it in the past. If you remember, they were fined $400,000 and docked a fifth-round draft pick last year for having players break the “no-contact” rule during a portion of the offseason.