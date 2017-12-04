Report: Some Giants executives believe Eli Manning is ‘done’

Ben McAdoo may have mishandled the way he went about benching Eli Manning, but the former New York Giants coach was apparently not the only one who felt it was time to move on from the veteran quarterback.

According to multiple reports, there are several people working in the Giants’ front office who feel Eli Manning does not have enough left in the tank.

Also told that some people in Giants personnel department had been lobbying for Manning’s departure a year ago. Thought best years were way behind him — Greg Gabriel (@greggabe) December 4, 2017

More than a few people in that building think Eli is done or close to done. #Giants https://t.co/BQnf3fXo6e — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 4, 2017

We won’t know how the Giants really feel about Manning until this offseason. While it sounds like Manning is going to start again next week against the Dallas Cowboys, that decision is probably more about trying to save face with the fans after Ben McAdoo mishandled Manning’s benching. It doesn’t necessarily mean New York’s brass is committing to Manning for the 2018 season and beyond.

Manning will turn 37 next month, so it’s obvious that he does not have many good years left in him. Still, executives from other teams believe he is bound to be the starting QB for one team in particular next season. That says a lot about where people feel Manning stands with the Giants.