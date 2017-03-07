Reuben Foster apologizes at pro day to NFL teams for incident

Reuben Foster is doing his best to make up for what happened at the NFL Combine last week.

The former Alabama linebacker met with NFL teams prior to his Pro Day on Tuesday and apparently apologized for what led to him being sent home from Indianapolis early.

#Bama LB Reuben Foster met with 20 team people as a group today before his Pro Day, then most individually as he would have at the Combine. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2017

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says Foster took responsibility for the conflict, leading teams to come away impressed.

Reuben Foster told the group of teams he was sorry for the Combine situation, taking ownership of what went wrong. Teams came away impressed — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2017

Players are never scrutinized as much as they are prior to being drafted, so you never want to have a misstep during the process leading up to the draft. Unfortunately, Foster had an incident with a medical person at the combine, resulting in him being sent home. That could be a red flag for some teams, while others who still like him might hope it helps result in a slide.

Foster is a likely top-10 pick and there has been some buzz about him potentially going No. 2 overall.