Reuben Foster sends apology letter to NFL teams over Combine incident

Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster is formally apologizing for an incident that got him sent home from the NFL Scouting Combine.

Foster was banished from the Combine on Friday after an incident involving a hospital worker, meaning he was missing when the linebackers did their drills on Sunday. In an attempt to account for his behavior, Foster’s agent sent a letter to all 32 teams apologizing for what happened.

NFL Network’s Kim Jones reported that Foster refers to the incident as a “misunderstanding” but apologized. He also invited teams to visit him on Tuesday evening at the University of Alabama to clarify what happened and answer any questions.

You can check out the details of what went down here. It’s not clear how much this will impact Foster’s stock, though the incident certainly doesn’t help him.

H/T ProFootballTalk