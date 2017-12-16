Reuben Foster getting Cinnamon Toast Crunch for every tackle until end of season

San Francisco 49ers rookie linebacker Reuben Foster will have a little something extra to play for these last few games of the 2017 season.

After Niners practice earlier this week, Foster met with reporters carrying a bag of Cinnamon Toast Crunch and said that he could probably eat three bowls of it a day, per Chris Biderman of USA TODAY Sports.

Reuben Foster and Cinnamon Toast Crunch, a love story. #49ers pic.twitter.com/caBh0NZ3Ha — Chris Biderman (@ChrisBiderman) December 15, 2017

Foster’s affection for the sugary squares made it all the way up to the good people at Cinnamon Toast Crunch themselves, who offered him a challenge: for every tackle he makes for San Francisco’s final three games of the year, he will receive three boxes of the cereal. Foster, of course, happily obliged.

3 bowls a day? We challenge you to a triple play. For the next 3 games, every tackle you make gets you 3 boxes of Cinnamon Toast Crunch. You in or you in? — CinnamonToastCrunch (@CTCSquares) December 15, 2017

That’s my favorite cereal we talking about! For my favorite game I’m in — Ferrari Foster (@ferrarifoster) December 16, 2017

The 23-year-old Foster has recorded 44 solo tackles in the seven games he has been healthy so far this season (roughly 6.3 a contest). At that rate, he could net himself somewhere in the neighborhood of 57 boxes of Cinnamon Toast Crunch when it’s all said and done. Not too bad of a haul, even if it probably isn’t the best cereal-related story we have seen in the NFL recently.