Saturday, December 16, 2017

Reuben Foster getting Cinnamon Toast Crunch for every tackle until end of season

December 16, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Reuben Foster

San Francisco 49ers rookie linebacker Reuben Foster will have a little something extra to play for these last few games of the 2017 season.

After Niners practice earlier this week, Foster met with reporters carrying a bag of Cinnamon Toast Crunch and said that he could probably eat three bowls of it a day, per Chris Biderman of USA TODAY Sports.

Foster’s affection for the sugary squares made it all the way up to the good people at Cinnamon Toast Crunch themselves, who offered him a challenge: for every tackle he makes for San Francisco’s final three games of the year, he will receive three boxes of the cereal. Foster, of course, happily obliged.

The 23-year-old Foster has recorded 44 solo tackles in the seven games he has been healthy so far this season (roughly 6.3 a contest). At that rate, he could net himself somewhere in the neighborhood of 57 boxes of Cinnamon Toast Crunch when it’s all said and done. Not too bad of a haul, even if it probably isn’t the best cereal-related story we have seen in the NFL recently.

