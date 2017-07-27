Reuben Foster cleared for start of training camp

The San Francisco 49ers will be able to get a full look at first-round pick Reuben Foster when camp opens up on Friday.

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday that Foster has been cleared to participate in training camp.

Kyle Shanahan on Reuben Foster: "He's good to go. We're excited to get him out there." Added Foster will be full go when pads come on. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) July 27, 2017

Foster was initially expected to be a potential top-five pick in the draft, but he slid to No. 31 in large part due to injury concerns about his shoulder. Foster underwent shoulder surgery earlier this year but seems to be on schedule with his recovery. Many teams passed on him because they thought he would need a second surgery and are concerned about his long-term health.

Foster was a star linebacker during his college career at Alabama, and the Niners are expecting him to be a major asset on defense.