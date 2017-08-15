Reuben Foster to start for Niners

Rookie Reuben Foster has apparently impressed the Niners coaching staff enough to earn a starting linebacker spot.

We are a few weeks into NFL training camps and there are position battles taking place all around the league. One that looks to be decided is starting weak side linebacker for the Niners. On Tuesday, head coach Kyle Shanahan said that position belongs to Foster, at least for now.

Kyle Shanahan said Reuben Foster is the starter, but he can be replaced if someone outperforms him. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) August 15, 2017

San Francisco selected Foster No. 31 overall during this year’s NFL Draft. He helped make Alabama’s defense last year a dominant one and was named First Team All-American. He also took home the Butkus Award, which is given to the nation’s top linebacker.

Foster will join fellow first round pick Solomon Thomas (No. 3 overall) in trying to improve a Niners defense that was one of the worst in the NFL a year ago. San Francisco ranked last in the league in total yards allowed per game (406.4), rushing yards allowed per game (165.9), and points allowed per game (30)