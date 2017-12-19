Report: Rex Burkhead has knee sprain, should return for playoffs

The New England Patriots may have to find ways to score touchdowns without their best goal line back over the next two weeks, but Rex Burkhead reportedly has a good chance to return for the playoffs.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, an MRI on Monday revealed that Burkhead only suffered a sprained knee in Sunday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

#Patriots RB Rex Burkhead was diagnosed with just a knee sprain after his MRI, source said. The team is optimistic their versatile weapon will be back for the playoffs. Good news, especially considering what it originally looked like. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 19, 2017

The injury looked like it could have been a lot worse, and the initial fear was that Burkhead may have suffered ligament damage. With the Patriots almost certain to have a first-round playoff bye, he will have had a full four weeks to recover before New England’s postseason begins.

Burkhead has been banged up this season, but his value to the Patriots is obvious when he plays. He can run between the tackles and has great hands, often lining up at wide receiver in addition to catching passes out of the backfield. Burkhead has scored five touchdowns this season, and all five of them have come in New England’s last four games.