Rex, Rob Ryan accused of assault in police report

Rex and Rob Ryan are being accused of assault by a man who has filed a police report over an incident that took place over the weekend in Nashville.

The Ryan twins, who were both fired as coaches by the Buffalo Bills in December, were in Nashville over the weekend ahead of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals. The two were at a Maragaritaville on Saturday and got into it with someone. Video of the incident was captured, and it shows Rob putting his hands on a man’s throat.

According to TMZ, Nashville police have confirmed that a man, Matthew Havel, filed a police report in which he accuses the Ryan brothers of simple assault.

Although the video does show Rob with his hands on someone’s neck, the case might not be so straightforward. An eye witness told Larry Brown Sports that the matter was started by someone throwing a margarita in Rex’s face. Such an action could be considered battery.

The brothers have not commented on the incident.