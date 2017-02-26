Rex Ryan visits Daytona wearing Chargers shirt

Rex Ryan is living the unemployed life, and since he’s out of coaching right now, he can wear whatever shirt he wants.

Ryan and his brother Rob took in the Daytona 500 on Sunday, and Ryan’s choice of wardrobe – a Chargers golf shirt – raised some eyebrows.

Start the rumors: here's Rex Ryan at Daytona wearing a Chargers-logo golf shirt. pic.twitter.com/lfoybUi7vi — Jay Busbee (@jaybusbee) February 26, 2017

It turns out there’s a perfectly reasonable explanation for this: Anthony Lynn, a longtime Ryan assistant, was recently named head coach of the franchise. In addition, Ryan’s son Seth recently took a coaching internship there.

Rex's son Seth just took a coaching internship with the #Chargers. Anthony Lynn as head coach there, it's all family. https://t.co/qZ8P65RmUH — Courtney Fallon (@CourtneyFallon_) February 26, 2017

Ryan is all about repping the family, as he once wore a Clemson helmet to a press conference for his son. This really isn’t a surprise when you think about it.