Rex Ryan to join ESPN ‘Sunday NFL Countdown’ for Super Bowl

Rex Ryan may be out of a job as an NFL head coach, but he has one as an analyst — temporarily.

ESPN has hired Ryan to be an analyst on “Sunday NFL Countdown” for Super Bowl LI, they told Sports Business Daily.

Sports Business Daily’s John Ourand says Ryan was pursued by CBS, FOX, ESPN and NFL Network after being fired by the Buffalo Bills. Ourand also says this makes ESPN the front-runner to sign Ryan if he does not find a coaching job he likes.

Ryan spent six seasons as the New York Jets’ head coach from 2009-2014, taking the team to two AFC Championship Games. Then he spent the last two in Buffalo and was fired after Week 16 after going 7-8.

The 54-year-old coach is known for his big mouth and humor as much as he is for his coaching, so he should be a natural on TV.