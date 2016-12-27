Rex Ryan fired by Bills

The Buffalo Bills announced on Tuesday that head coach Rex Ryan has been fired.

Ryan’s twin brother, defensive coordinator Rob Ryan, has also been let go. Offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn will serve as the team’s interim head coach in Week 17.

Rex Ryan has been relieved of his duties as head coach. Anthony Lynn will serve as interim head coach. pic.twitter.com/8Vf0fxqwcl — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) December 27, 2016

Rob Ryan has also been relieved of his duties. — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) December 27, 2016

It became clear a few weeks ago that Ryan was not going to be back for a third season with the Bills, though the belief was that owners Terry and Kim Pegula wanted to wait until the year concluded to fire him. Apparently they had seen enough.

It’s possible that Ryan’s latest embarrassing coaching blunder could have expedited the decision.

Ryan finishes his Bills career with a record of 15-16. He is now 61-66 in his career as an NFL head coach, and it is unlikely that he will get another head coaching job unless he first spends time as a defensive coordinator somewhere.