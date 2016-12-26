Rex Ryan takes responsibility for having 10 defenders on field in overtime

Buffalo Bills coach Rex Ryan had a remarkably bad overtime period on Saturday, and he had to own up to it two days later.

Among the mistakes made during overtime was the fact that, on a vital 57-yard run by Miami running back Jay Ajayi that set up the winning field goal, Buffalo only had ten defenders on the field.

On Monday, Ryan took full responsibility for that mistake while reflecting on the defeat.

“Should have had 11 on the field,” Ryan said, via Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk. “One hundred percent of what happens on the field is my responsibility.”

As for the loss, which officially eliminated Buffalo from playoff contention, Ryan categorized it as one of the most difficult of his career.

“That’s about as painful of a loss as I can remember,” Ryan said. “It’s a loss you lose sleep over.”

That’s not the only reason Ryan is losing sleep. Between that and some other mistakes in overtime, he’s probably going to lose his job in a week.