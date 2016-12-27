Rex Ryan, brother Rob reportedly lost defensive locker room

Rex Ryan brought in his twin brother Rob to help out with the Buffalo Bills’ defense in 2016, and it turns out that may not have been a wise move.

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reports that players on the defensive side of the ball were no longer listening to the Ryan brothers prior to their dismissal on Tuesday.

Unlike Rex's departure from the Jets, Bills players tell me Rex/Rob lost defensive side of the locker room: “Too many cooks in the kitchen." — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) December 27, 2016

That’s not a surprise, as the Bills rank 19th in the NFL in overall team defense. They have allowed a whopping 133.5 yards rushing per game, which is fifth-worst in the league. So much for Rex and Ryan being defensive geniuses.

Ryan’s own players questioned his defensive scheme publicly a year ago, and the coach admitted he was bothered by it. He obviously thought bringing in Rob might help. From the sound of it, Rob’s presence only made things worse.