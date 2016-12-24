Defiant Rex Ryan says he will ‘stand by my reputation’ after Bills eliminated

The Buffalo Bills were eliminated from playoff contention on Saturday with the team’s defense, the side of the ball Rex Ryan made his name coaching, giving up 34 points in an overtime defeat.

With Ryan’s job security looking increasingly nonexistent, the coach simply stood by his reputation as a defensive coach after the game.

“Whatever happens, happens, but I’ll stand by my reputation,” Ryan said, via Mike Rodak of ESPN.

The Bills’ defense had the look of a disorganized unit on Saturday. Miami running back Jay Ajayi ran for over 200 yards, the third time the Bills have allowed that many rushing yards this season. In addition, on the Dolphins’ game-winning field goal, the Bills had just ten players on the field. All of that is even harder to swallow when the offense more than did its job, setting a franchise record with 589 total yards.

Overall, Ryan had a day to forget. Along with the mediocrity that has plagued the team all season, it’s going to cost him his job.

