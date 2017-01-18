Rex Ryan gives his truck Clemson treatment after Bills firing

Rex Ryan goes all-in when he gets a new job, which can make for some awkward moments if and when he loses said job.

When he landed with the Buffalo Bills, Ryan put his Ford pickup in a Bills wrap, similar to something you might see in a hypothetical Buffalo Super Bowl parade. Well, Ryan got fired in Buffalo, so he quickly got to work re-outfitting his truck, and here is the result.

For #bills fans wondering, Rex Ryan parked next to me, the bills wrap on the truck is gone. It's now this: pic.twitter.com/D78bLcRBpk — Brandon Wilczynski (@BrandonWNY) January 16, 2017

For context, Ryan’s son plays for Clemson, and as of last week is a national champion. This isn’t totally nonsensical.

The only lingering question now is what will become of the tattoo, which has already been modified once.

