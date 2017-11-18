Rey Maualuga allegedly grabbed victim by throat

Rey Maualuga is being waived by the Miami Dolphins following his battery arrest in Florida early Saturday morning, according to multiple reports.

Miami radio host Andy Slater of WINZ reports that Maualuga was at a club Saturday morning and refused to pay $40 he allegedly owed for a tab. Slater says Maualuga grabbed the victim by the throat when asked to pay again:

JUST IN: Dolphins LB Rey Maualuga was arrested in Miami on a battery charge. Currently in jail. More details to come. First reported by @ProFootballTalk pic.twitter.com/pZG3upbpIX — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) November 18, 2017

UPDATE: Maualuga was at Club E11even at 8:30 a.m. this morning. He allegedly wouldn’t pay $40 he owed for a tab. When asked again to pay, he allegedly grabbed the victim by the throat, source says. https://t.co/w1baKvvXbf — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) November 18, 2017

Maualuga, who had a drunken driving incident he pleaded guilty to in 2010, had only played six games with the Dolphins this season. According to the Miami Herald, the Dolphins filled his roster spot by elevating De’Veon Smith from the practice squad.

Something about the timeline may be off because a separate report says Maualuga was booked at 12:46 am.