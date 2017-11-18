pixel 1
header
Saturday, November 18, 2017

Rey Maualuga allegedly grabbed victim by throat

November 18, 2017
by Larry Brown

Rey Maualuga

Rey Maualuga is being waived by the Miami Dolphins following his battery arrest in Florida early Saturday morning, according to multiple reports.

Miami radio host Andy Slater of WINZ reports that Maualuga was at a club Saturday morning and refused to pay $40 he allegedly owed for a tab. Slater says Maualuga grabbed the victim by the throat when asked to pay again:

Maualuga, who had a drunken driving incident he pleaded guilty to in 2010, had only played six games with the Dolphins this season. According to the Miami Herald, the Dolphins filled his roster spot by elevating De’Veon Smith from the practice squad.

Something about the timeline may be off because a separate report says Maualuga was booked at 12:46 am.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus