Rey Maualuga seemingly has negative reaction to Jay Ajayi trade

The Miami Dolphins made the surprising decision to trade star running back Jay Ajayi on Tuesday, and there are likely to be plenty of players in the locker room who disagree with the move. Linebacker Rey Maualuga appears to be among them.

Shortly after word surfaced that Ajayi has been traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick, Maualuga tweeted the following:

— Rey Maualuga (@maualuga58) October 31, 2017

We’re guessing the timing wasn’t a coincidence.

The Dolphins have been horrible on offense this season, and it would not be a surprise if Maualuga and others feel that trading away a top skill position player was a bad move. After all, Miami is 4-3 and still very much in the playoff race.

Last season, Ajayi rushed for more than 1,200 yards and scored eight touchdowns. One report indicated the Dolphins could be concerned about the 24-year-old’s long-term health.

Something to keep in mind about Ajayi trade: Dolphins don’t believe he has much left in his knees. Longer-term play. Something to watch for. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) October 31, 2017

While Ajayi’s struggles this season (just 3.4 yards per carry) likely had a lot to do with poor offensive line play, Dolphins head coach Adam Gase has publicly unloaded on his offense in recent weeks. If he was trying to make a statement, you could say his mission was accomplished.