RG3 reminds fans again that he was set up for failure in Washington

Robert Griffin III may never get over the situation he was put in during his time with the Washington Redskins, and he used the team’s loss on Sunday as an opportunity to share more of his thoughts on it.

After Kirk Cousins did not play all that well in Washington’s 33-19 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Griffin took to Twitter to ask his followers a question. The timing clearly wasn’t a coincidence.

Question for my Football experts….

Is a coach supposed to tailor his offense to the skill set of his starter or his backup? Please @ me — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 30, 2017

Griffin got a variety of responses and commented on some of them. He quickly made it clear that he was taking advantage of another chance to complain about Jay Gruden not wanting him from the jump.

If a coach drafts a QB, the guy has a skill set the coach loves and fits his system. The coach will tailor the offense to his skills. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 30, 2017

If a coach inherits a QB that he did not draft, he still would tailor the offense to that guys skill set. But there is always an exception — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 30, 2017

If a coach inherits a QB but doesn't believe in that guy. What does he do? You see coaches have to do what they believe is best for the team — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 30, 2017

If he does not believe in that QB. Will not tailor the offense to that QB. That QB is not what is best for the team. No matter what. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 30, 2017

After a while, RG3 finally admitted he was referring to Gruden and how the coach didn’t want him from the time he was hired in 2014.

I asked these questions to prove a point. Coaches do what they believe in. You gotta respect that.

After looking back at 2014, I get it now — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 30, 2017

Shook my hand in 2014 and told me ,"I came here to work with you" Went to his press conference and said he wasn't sure about me. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 30, 2017

I just wasn't his guy. But I completely get a coach who believes in a player and has that players back no matter what. Much love — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 30, 2017

Griffin was never really the same after he suffered a knee injury in the playoffs during his rookie year. There’s definitely some truth behind the things he says about his former coaches not wanting him, and he has been even more animated when talking about Mike Shanahan.

At the end of the day, RG3 has to take some level of responsibility for his play. He’s 27 and remains a free agent, so plenty of other coaches besides Shanahan and Gruden don’t believe in him. Going on Twitter rants about how unfair life was for him in Washington is not the best look.