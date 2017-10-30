pixel 1
header
Monday, October 30, 2017

RG3 reminds fans again that he was set up for failure in Washington

October 30, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Jay Gruden Robert Griffin III

Robert Griffin III may never get over the situation he was put in during his time with the Washington Redskins, and he used the team’s loss on Sunday as an opportunity to share more of his thoughts on it.

After Kirk Cousins did not play all that well in Washington’s 33-19 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Griffin took to Twitter to ask his followers a question. The timing clearly wasn’t a coincidence.

Griffin got a variety of responses and commented on some of them. He quickly made it clear that he was taking advantage of another chance to complain about Jay Gruden not wanting him from the jump.

After a while, RG3 finally admitted he was referring to Gruden and how the coach didn’t want him from the time he was hired in 2014.

Griffin was never really the same after he suffered a knee injury in the playoffs during his rookie year. There’s definitely some truth behind the things he says about his former coaches not wanting him, and he has been even more animated when talking about Mike Shanahan.

At the end of the day, RG3 has to take some level of responsibility for his play. He’s 27 and remains a free agent, so plenty of other coaches besides Shanahan and Gruden don’t believe in him. Going on Twitter rants about how unfair life was for him in Washington is not the best look.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus