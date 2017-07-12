Richard Seymour is currently competing at World Series of Poker Main Event

These days, Seymour is using his intellect and instincts to excel at poker. He’s currently competing at the Main Event of the World Series of Poker.

Heading into Day Three Wednesday, Seymour was sitting with 90,000 chips. The leader had 618,000, but it’s safe to say none of the other competitors had a Super Bowl ring on their stack.

Bagged 114k of 50k starting stack @WSOP…Let's Go Sey😁 pic.twitter.com/u74fH6wCkp — Richard Seymour (@BigSey93) July 9, 2017

Guessing Richard Seymour @bigsey93 is the only player in the @WSOP Main Event with a Super Bowl ring on his chip stack. pic.twitter.com/GWV2ehLfMl — David Schoen (@DavidSchoenLVRJ) July 9, 2017

Seymour, a 12-year NFL vet who retired in 2012, recently chatted with ESPN about his love for poker.

“Poker pulls so much from you and has direct parallels to football,” Seymour said. “You have to be thoroughly prepared every day and be able to adjust quickly during the game. I also think you need to be poised in all situations. There are so many different decisions that you have to make in poker. Some go well, but some go south and you take a bad beat. So just the ability to not go on tilt and play each hand as its own is critical to be successful in poker. “