Ad Unit
Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Richard Seymour is currently competing at World Series of Poker Main Event

July 12, 2017
by Aaron Mansfield

Ex-NFL defensive end Richard Seymour was one of the most dominant defensive players in the league during his heyday with the Patriots and Raiders. Seymour was known as a cerebral player, as sharp with his mind as he was with his body.

These days, Seymour is using his intellect and instincts to excel at poker. He’s currently competing at the Main Event of the World Series of Poker.

Heading into Day Three Wednesday, Seymour was sitting with 90,000 chips. The leader had 618,000, but it’s safe to say none of the other competitors had a Super Bowl ring on their stack.

Seymour, a 12-year NFL vet who retired in 2012, recently chatted with ESPN about his love for poker.

“Poker pulls so much from you and has direct parallels to football,” Seymour said. “You have to be thoroughly prepared every day and be able to adjust quickly during the game. I also think you need to be poised in all situations. There are so many different decisions that you have to make in poker. Some go well, but some go south and you take a bad beat. So just the ability to not go on tilt and play each hand as its own is critical to be successful in poker. “


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news




Comments

comments powered by Disqus