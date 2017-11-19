pixel 1
Sunday, November 19, 2017

Richard Sherman calls out Bills over Tyrod Taylor benching

November 19, 2017
by Grey Papke

The Buffalo Bills’ controversial decision to bench quarterback Tyrod Taylor in favor of rookie Nathan Peterman looks worse and worse.

Peterman’s NFL career started with two interceptions on his first two drives as an NFL starter on Sunday, with the benched Taylor looking on from the sideline. That caught the attention of injured Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, who made his feelings clear on Twitter.

Many Bills fans would probably agree with Sherman’s assessment — and Taylor, who was open about his disagreement with the decision, may privately be thinking the same. The Bills were 5-4 and in the playoff hunt with Taylor under center, and so far, Peterman looks like an obvious step backwards.

