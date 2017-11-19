Richard Sherman calls out Bills over Tyrod Taylor benching

The Buffalo Bills’ controversial decision to bench quarterback Tyrod Taylor in favor of rookie Nathan Peterman looks worse and worse.

Peterman’s NFL career started with two interceptions on his first two drives as an NFL starter on Sunday, with the benched Taylor looking on from the sideline. That caught the attention of injured Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, who made his feelings clear on Twitter.

So they bench my guy @TyrodTaylor and the guy they bring in has already thrown 2picks with 10mins left in the 1st. Great decision — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) November 19, 2017

Many Bills fans would probably agree with Sherman’s assessment — and Taylor, who was open about his disagreement with the decision, may privately be thinking the same. The Bills were 5-4 and in the playoff hunt with Taylor under center, and so far, Peterman looks like an obvious step backwards.