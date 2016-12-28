Richard Sherman cancels weekly press conference: ‘It’s a privilege to have me’

Richard Sherman’s blood feud with the media continues.

The Seattle Seahawks cornerback declined to hold his weekly press conference on Wednesday and threatened to stop holding them altogether, calling his availability to the media “a privilege.”

“I’ll think about it. It’s a privilege, for me to go up there, you know. Not everybody appreciates it like you do,” Sherman said at his locker, per Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. “I’m just going to make sure that people, you know, it’s a privilege to have me up there…[you’re] gonna miss me when I’m gone.”

Tensions have been running high between the four-time Pro Bowler and the press lately after Sherman threatened to end a Seattle radio host’s career earlier this month. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll even admitted to being surprised by the incident.

The Seahawks are coming off a narrow defeat to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16, their third loss in five games, so cooler heads may eventually prevail. But either way, it’s not a great look for Sherman at all.

