Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman played through season with MCL injury

The Seattle Seahawks apparently went much of the season without reporting a rather significant injury.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday that cornerback Richard Sherman dealt with an MCL injury during the season which affected him physically and mentally.

Pete Carroll says Richard Sherman played with an MCL injury for much of season. "He has some regrets about this season." — Sheil Kapadia (@SheilKapadia) January 16, 2017

Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk notes that this injury went unreported by the team, with missed practices being called “not injury related.” That could be a violation of league rules, though Sherman did end up playing in all 16 games, plus both of the team’s playoff contests.

What isn’t clear is just how significantly Sherman was impacted by the injury. He didn’t have a bad season or really appear to be struggling more than usual at any point, so questions were never raised about his health. The most notable thing that happened to the star cornerback was his late-season feud with the media, which isn’t an injury-related thing.