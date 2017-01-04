Richard Sherman done talking to media, except Ed Werder

Richard Sherman has had a tempestuous time with the media of late, and that has led him to take a page out of the Marshawn Lynch playbook.

The Seattle Seahawks cornerback declined to be interviewed prior to the team’s practice on Wednesday. Instead, he told reporters he would not be doing any more media interviews with them. In particular, he says he won’t be talking with anyone who’s ticked him off recently.

Seahawks CB Richard Sherman declined request to talk to local media today. Says only talking to Ed Werder, and on social media. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 4, 2017

Richard Sherman says he's not talking to local media, anyone who has ticked him off lately. Social media does exist, of course. #Seahawks — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 4, 2017

Things between Sherman and the media started going south after he was questioned about ranting at his coaches during a Week 15 game. A few days later, Sherman got really extreme and threatened to ruin a radio host’s career by revoking his credentials.

Sherman later gave a weak apology that led his coach Pete Carroll to say he was surprised there wasn’t more of an apology. The next week, Sherman cancelled his weekly press conference and told the media it was a privilege for them to hear from him. Now Sherman has gone full Lynch and is no longer speaking with reporters, with the exception of ESPN’s Ed Werder. Luckily Werder says he has been assigned Seattle’s playoff game against Detroit.