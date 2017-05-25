Richard Sherman responds to report about rift with Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll

It is fairly obvious that Richard Sherman wanted the Seattle Seahawks to explore trade possibilities for him this offseason, but the All-Pro cornerback insists that is not a reflection on his relationship with his teammates and coaches.

In a lengthy feature he wrote entitled “Why Richard Sherman can’t let go of Seattle’s Super Bowl Loss,” ESPN’s Seth Wickersham cited several current and former Seahawks players, coaches and staff members who spoke about the resentment Sherman has toward Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll. Sherman dismissed the story as “a bunch of nonsense.”

@RSherman_25 to @SiriusXMNFL: "Its just a bunch of nonsense from "anonymous" sources. Can never put much gravity of things like that" — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) May 25, 2017

A lot of sensitive locker room stuff was discussed in the article, so you can understand why most of Wickersham’s sources preferred to remain anonymous. However, it is highly unlikely that a reputable journalist would fabricate that much information, so it’s safe to assume most — if not all — of the information is rooted in truth.

According to Wickersham’s piece, Sherman has told teammates and friends that he believes the Seahawks would have won multiple Super Bowls by now if not for Wilson and Carroll holding them back. The 29-year-old apparently feels Seattle’s offense and coaching have not lived up to the championship caliber its defense has performed at.

The feature stated that several Seahawks players hold “resentment” toward Wilson and privately root for him to fail. One of Wilson’s other teammates has already bashed the report and come to the quarterback’s defense.