Richard Sherman: NFL punishing Seahawks by docking draft picks is ‘foolishness’

Richard Sherman has found himself in the middle of a minor scandal over his appearance, or lack thereof, on the Seattle Seahawks’ injury report.

Sherman played with an MCL injury all season, but it was never disclosed on the injury report, which is a violation of NFL policy. One punishment floated has been the loss of a second-round draft pick, which the cornerback believes would be unfair.

“I don’t know if that should be the retribution,” Sherman said Wednesday, via James Walker of ESPN. “I don’t know what the course should be. But I think that’s a bit harsh.”

Sherman was even firmer when speaking to ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio.

“I heard some foolishness like that. That’s just unfortunate,” Sherman said. “I think they kind of are a little too hard on our team for no reason. I think if there’s other teams that kind of just got docked for the same thing, so it’s going to be curious how they treat the other teams.”

Admittedly, the second-round pick is just one possible punishment. Sherman obviously won’t want to see his team get hit with a pretty sharp punishment.