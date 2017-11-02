Richie Incognito blasts ‘unfair’ Thursday night games

The Buffalo Bills were hammered by the New York Jets on “Thursday Night Football” and did not look anything like the team that had played well enough to go 5-2 prior to the game. Buffalo was sloppy, turnover-prone, committed penalties, and looked ill-prepared for the contest. Perhaps the short week had a lot to do with that. That’s what Richie Incognito seems to the think.

The Bills guard was critical of the scheduling of Thursday night games, calling it “unfair” following his team’s 34-21 defeat to the Jets.

Richie Incognito calls Thursday night games “bulls—” and says it’s “completely unfair.” — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) November 3, 2017

“These Thursday night games, they suck. They throw a wrench in our schedule. It’s absolutely ridiculous that we have to do this. As physical as this game is, as much work and preparation that goes into this, to force us to play games on four-day weeks, it’s completely unfair and bulls—. The league makes money off it, and that’s all they care about anyway,” Incognito said after the game, via ESPN’s Mike Rodak.

Incognito isn’t the first person to complain about the unfairness surrounding the Thursday night games. Three days isn’t much time for players to heal in between games. On top of that, the road team tends to be more at a disadvantage because of the preparation time they lose traveling in what is already a short week.

A report last year said the NFL might cut back on or end “Thursday Night Football.” If more complain like Incognito, that could come true.