Rishard Matthews has tattoo of Barack Obama, first lady Michelle

There are many, many players in the NFL who supported Barack Obama and were sad to see his second term end, but there may be only one who loved the former president enough to swear his allegiance in tattoo form.

Logan Murdock of The Tennesseean discovered at training camp that Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews has a tattoo of Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama on his lower right leg.

#MyLatest on Titans wideout Rishard Matthews' tattooed tribute to Barack and Michelle Obama https://t.co/vHtCELkZGu — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) August 2, 2017

The portrait of the Obamas is right next to the tattoo that means the most to Matthews, which depicts two Greek gods facing each other with the inscription “The World is Yours.”

“The first president I voted for, first black president, first black first lady,” Matthews said of the Obamas. “Myself being African American, they’re obviously great role models and they let the black community and minorities, in general, know that the sky is the limit if you put your mind to it.”

Matthews, who has around 20 tattoos in total, said he wanted Barack and Michelle Obama on his leg to show his children “the world is theirs.”

“My kids are minorities and we need more minority role models in the upper areas in this nation and world in general, and what greater role models than the Obamas?” he said.

The tattoo on Matthews’ leg is certainly a lot easier to look at than some of the other leg tattoos we have shown you. It would be interesting to see what Obama himself would think about the tribute.