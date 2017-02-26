Ad Unit
Rob Gronkowski cracked a 69 joke at Daytona 500 (Video)

February 26, 2017
by Larry Brown

Rob Gronkowski monster

Rob Gronkowski’s obsession with the number 69 truly is something to behold. The guy clings to it with the fascination of a fourth-grader.

So as you would expect, he even made a 69 joke while interviewing one of the Monster Energy Girls at the Daytona 500 on Sunday:

We will at least award him with points for his creativity with that question. And in case you’re unaware of Gronk’s love of 69, watch this.


