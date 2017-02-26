Rob Gronkowski cracked a 69 joke at Daytona 500 (Video)

Rob Gronkowski’s obsession with the number 69 truly is something to behold. The guy clings to it with the fascination of a fourth-grader.

So as you would expect, he even made a 69 joke while interviewing one of the Monster Energy Girls at the Daytona 500 on Sunday:

That's not the answer Gronk was looking for https://t.co/vhouh4N7c8 pic.twitter.com/9UeAttH0nS — Deadspin (@Deadspin) February 26, 2017

We will at least award him with points for his creativity with that question. And in case you’re unaware of Gronk’s love of 69, watch this.