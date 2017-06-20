Rob Gronkowski denies spending $100K on casino bar tab

There is plenty of photo evidence of Rob Gronkowski having himself a heck of a time at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut over the weekend, but the All-Pro tight end says the reports about him spending six figures at the bar are false.

A photo that was posted by a photographer on social media showed a receipt from Shrine nightclub that totaled $102,407. TMZ reported that a representative for the club confirmed that Gronkowski and about 20 of his friends racked up the massive tab, which included 160 bottles of champagne and 16 bottles of Grey Goose.

Shortly after the report surfaced, Gronkowski wrote on Twitter that he would donate $100K to charity before he spent it at a nightclub.

Don't always believe what you read. This is where 100k + would go to before that. pic.twitter.com/2nzSfBk8pV — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) June 20, 2017

Did Gronk and his crew order that much booze? Probably. Does that mean they paid for it? Not necessarily. The club and casino could have comped most of it, which happens all the time with athletes and celebrities.

As much as Gronkowski loves to party (we saw that with the photos and videos from his party cruise), he is said to be responsible with money. The New England Patriots tight end supposedly has not spent any of his career earnings and lives off endorsement money. He probably wouldn’t drop $100K on alcohol, and he probably would never have to.