Rob Gronkowski says he is ‘feeling great’ after latest back surgery

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski appears to be on track to play at the start of the regular season.

Gronkowski was at Gillette Stadium Sunday to have his head shaved for the annual “One Mission Buzz Off,” and he gave reporters an update on his health.

“You just have to always look at the positives,” he said, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “Right now I’m feeling great. I’m feeling good out there with the team. We’re just at the stage right now, OTAs, offseason workouts, just getting to know each other, feeling it all out. Everything is going good. So I’m just happy to be where I am, happy to be out on the field playing football and participating.”

Gronkowski added that he is “super excited” with where he’s at, and Patriots fans must feel the same way. The team has always been overly cautious with Gronk, so the fact that he has been a full participant in OTAs is a great sign.

The Patriots and Gronkowski agreed to a restructured contract this offseason, and it gives the All-Pro tight end plenty of incentive to be on the field as much as possible. While there were initially rumblings that his latest back injury could jeopardize his career, Gronkowski appears to be ahead of schedule.