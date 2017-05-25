Rob Gronkowski a ‘full go’ in practice

Rob Gronkowski appears to have recovered nicely from his third back surgery since college, as the New England Patriots tight end has been a full participant in organized team activities this week.

Thursday marked the first OTA session that was open to the media, and Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald said Gronkowski was a “full go.”

Gronk was a full go today. Looked good. Cooks beat Butler for a TD late on a Brady pass in full team. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) May 25, 2017

ESPN’s Mike Reiss shared a video of Gronkowski taking the practice field, and he had a helmet on and was walking just fine.

Rob Gronkowski arrives, as his recovery has progressed to the point that he's cleared to be on the field at practice pic.twitter.com/VkpzDuMPHy — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) May 25, 2017

Because of his injury history, the Patriots are always extremely cautious with Gronkowski. If his back was still bothering him in any way, he would not be participating in team drills.

Gronkowski injured his back in late-November last year and missed the remainder of the 2016 season. He recently agreed to a restructured contract with the Patriots that gives him plenty of incentive to stay on the field and perform.